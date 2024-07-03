Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises about 1.4% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 97,751 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 243,756 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 553,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter.

XCEM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

