Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,519,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. 1,171,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
