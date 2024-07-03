Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.18. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.