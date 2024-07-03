Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in SLM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 138,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

