Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,581. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

