Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,363 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,239,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

