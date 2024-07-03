Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Miller Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Miller Industries worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $626.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.