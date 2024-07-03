Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

