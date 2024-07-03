Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

RF stock remained flat at $20.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

