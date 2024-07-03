Request (REQ) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Request has a market cap of $105.26 million and $1.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,347.07 or 1.00121835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10760183 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,289,173.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.