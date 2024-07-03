Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 3rd (CVLT, GNRC, H, HMC, MDXG, MTD, NLY, PFSI, RY, SEE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 3rd:
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
