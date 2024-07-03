Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 3rd (AAL, ALNY, ANTO, AOM, ASB, AU, BAC, BARC, BOH, BPM)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 3rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,735 ($34.59) to GBX 2,590 ($32.76). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $248.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 560 ($7.08) to GBX 625 ($7.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $117.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $28.50 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $126.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $285.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.80 to $4.80. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $239.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $470.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $161.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $74.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $162.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reliance (NYSE:RS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $89.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $222.00 to $254.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $126.00 to $134.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $77.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

