Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 3rd (AAL, ALNY, ANTO, AOM, ASB, AU, BAC, BARC, BOH, BPM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 3rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,735 ($34.59) to GBX 2,590 ($32.76). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $248.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 560 ($7.08) to GBX 625 ($7.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $117.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $28.50 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $126.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $285.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.80 to $4.80. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $239.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $470.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $161.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $74.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $162.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reliance (NYSE:RS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $89.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $222.00 to $254.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $126.00 to $134.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $77.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.