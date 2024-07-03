Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 463,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 84,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Route1 Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 790.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Route1 had a negative return on equity of 109.19% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$4.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

