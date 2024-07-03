Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Sector Perform

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 776,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $9,927,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

