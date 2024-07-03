Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of RY opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.