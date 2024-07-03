Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 236,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

