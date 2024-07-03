Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

RPRX stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $251,461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $44,384,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,247,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

