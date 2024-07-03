Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rumble were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,994,837 shares in the company, valued at $86,370,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,994,837 shares in the company, valued at $86,370,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,908 shares of company stock worth $2,492,785. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 488,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,010. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

