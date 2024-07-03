Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.94

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 5532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

