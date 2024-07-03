Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Safestore Stock Performance
SAFE opened at GBX 780.50 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 824.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.50. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 641 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 932.50 ($11.79). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 874.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.
About Safestore
