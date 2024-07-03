Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,286,080.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 1,537,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

