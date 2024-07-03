Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,855,758.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,855,758.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,590,053 shares of company stock valued at $54,058,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

