Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 21,112 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,810. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

