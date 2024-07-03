Santori & Peters Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 184,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.