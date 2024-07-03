Santori & Peters Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 184,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $88.63.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
