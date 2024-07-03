Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. 678,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,975. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

