Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 515 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. 828,367 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

