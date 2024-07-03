Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $250.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.54.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

