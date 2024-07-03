Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,178. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. 3,126,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

