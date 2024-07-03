Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ STRL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 311,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,234. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.