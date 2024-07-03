Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.34. 631,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,891. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

