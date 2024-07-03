Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.50

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 377835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.47).

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £679.93 million, a PE ratio of 5,490.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Schroder Oriental Income’s payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

