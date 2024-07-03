Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 651,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,460. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

