Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $103.28. 744,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

