Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,038.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 378,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

