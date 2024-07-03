Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 3,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3,130.12 and had previously closed at $3,057.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEB

Seaboard Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Seaboard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2,337.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.