Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 165,694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

