SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading Down 18.7%

SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$100.00 and last traded at C$100.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.93.

SEB Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.09.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

