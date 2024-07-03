Serum Price Tops $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $922,371.44 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

