Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Increases By 7.2%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 872,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

