Short Interest in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Decreases By 9.4%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adeia Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Adeia by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Adeia by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adeia by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Adeia has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.83%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

