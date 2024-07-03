Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Decreases By 9.1%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANA Price Performance

ALNPY stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

