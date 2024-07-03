Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declines By 7.8%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

