Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Decreases By 9.4%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 744,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Asure Software by 43.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth about $4,668,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,385 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

