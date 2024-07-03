Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 7.8%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 2,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $95.52.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($4.80). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

