Short Interest in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Drops By 9.7%

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid
Avangrid Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 253,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,506. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
