Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Decreases By 8.1%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Black Hills alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Insider Activity at Black Hills

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Black Hills by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 212,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.