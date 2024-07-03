Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Decreases By 11.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 259,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 251,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,848. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BurgerFi International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFI Free Report ) by 536.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

