Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Decreases By 8.0%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 164,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $990.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.