Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Grows By 7.7%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $187.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in CRA International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

