Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Increases By 8.1%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

DHR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.21. 1,935,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,708. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.