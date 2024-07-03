Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Increases By 10.8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $11.46.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

